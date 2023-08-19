KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Corridor G South and Trace Fork Boulevard in South Charleston around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say one person was transported to a hospital for injuries, but the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say crews cleared the scene within about 30 minutes. The South Charleston and Charleston fire departments, the South Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.