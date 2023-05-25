Crash at the 56 mile-marker of I-64W at the Montrose Exit at South Charleston. (Photo Courtesy: Dan Ameli)

UPDATE: (8:03 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023) – Dispatchers say a person injured in a crash on I-64W this evening was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

According to dispatchers, the scene has now been cleared. A viewer shared a photo with WOWK 13 News showing that the vehicle went off the side of the road. There is no word on what caused the crash.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on I-64 this evening.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at the 56 mile-marker of I-64W at the Montrose Exit at South Charleston.

Dispatchers confirmed that one person had been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown and they had not yet been taken for medical treatment.

According to dispatchers, the slow lane is blocked due to the crash, but the roadway is not closed.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded.