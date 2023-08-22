UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Aug. 22, 2023) – The fast lanes in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans have reopened after a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital has closed two lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the CVS in St. Albans.

One person was taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The eastbound and westbound fast lanes are currently closed, dispatchers say.

The St. Albans Fire Department, St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.