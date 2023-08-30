One person had died and another has been injured in a crash in Charleston. Aug. 30, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30): A woman has been arrested for DUI causing death after a two-vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.

Crews on the scene say Melissa Bailey, 43, was driving under the influence on Washington Street when it hit another vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue and made it roll over.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in the vehicle with Bailey. There is no word on the extent of any other injuries.

Bailey is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday night.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person died and another has been injured in a crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street West near Jones Printing. Dispatchers say the intersection will be closed for some time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County 911 officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and there is no word on the condition of the person injured.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they become available.