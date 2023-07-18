A crash has closed one lane of traffic on I-64 West in Kanawha County. July 18, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia 511)

UPDATE: (4:58 p.m. July 18, 2023) – West Virginia 511 says all lanes of I-64 have reopened after a crash near the 46-mile marker this afternoon.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash has closed one lane of traffic on I-64 West in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened near the 46-mile marker around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved, but no injuries have been reported.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash or when the closed lane of traffic will reopen. According to West Virginia 511, traffic is moving slow in the area, and drivers should use caution.