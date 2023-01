KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of MacCorkle Avenue in the Crown Hill area is reopened after a single-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 says the crash happened around 7:20 p.m., temporarily closing both directions of the road.

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is cleaning up the wreckage now, according to Metro 911.