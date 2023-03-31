UPDATE (7:43 p.m., March 31, 2023): Dispatchers say crews are still at the scene where a mining accident occurred in Kanawha County around 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatchers say they still do not know the severity of the person’s hand injury or if they were taken to the hospital.

13 News has reached out to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 confirms one person suffered a hand injury after a mining accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Friday.

According to dispatchers, the incident happened at the Blue Creek Mining Company in the Campbell’s Creek area around 6:26 p.m.

Dispatchers say they do not know how the injury happened. However, they do say the person was underground when the accident occurred.

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Malden Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene, according to dispatchers.