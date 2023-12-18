CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. N and Washington Street at the Washington Street Bridge. Dispatchers say the vehicle crashed into a pole.

One person was taken from the scene for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, dispatchers say.

The scene has been cleared, according to dispatchers. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston EMS responded to the scene.