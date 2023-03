CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the intersection of Quarrier Street and Civic Center Drive.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on that person’s condition or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The Charleston Police Department is on scene.