KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-64 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. near the 47 mile-marker of I-64 West, which is near the Cross Lanes exit.

Dispatchers say the crash did shut down the westbound lanes of I-64, but that tow trucks are on scene and the roadway should reopen soon.