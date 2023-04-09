ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans, West Virginia, on Sunday.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:43 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Drumheller Drive. Dispatchers say the crash did temporarily close Pennsylvania Ave, but the roadway has since reopened.

One person was injured, according to dispatchers, and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The St. Albans Police Department, St. Albans Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS responded.