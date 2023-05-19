CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — One person was shot in Cross Lanes on Friday when a homeowner saw two people in their outbuilding while putting up security cameras in the area.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 11:23 a.m. They say it happened in the 4700 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says law enforcement was dispatched to the area in response to a burglary call that turned into the homeowner shooting the burglary suspect.

They say the homeowner was installing security cameras and saw the people inside the storage building.

Deputies say the homeowner then went back inside to get a firearm and call 911. One of the suspects, a woman, tried to flee while a man was trying to sneak out, which startled the homeowner. The homeowner then shot the ground and the debris from the shot hit the male suspect, according to deputies.

The KCSO says the man ran away and was taken to the hospital by deputies, and the homeowner held the woman suspect until law enforcement arrived.

The identities of the homeowner and the suspects are not released at this time.

Deputies say this is a self-defense situation. They say they are not sure if the man and woman were the same people who burglarized the residence previously.