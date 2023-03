SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at the Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike intersection.

Metro 911 officials say the crash happened at around 7:13 p.m. on Thursday.

They say one eastbound lane of the Kanawha Turnpike is closed but will be open soon.

Dispatchers say the South Charleston Police and Fire Department and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority were on the scene.