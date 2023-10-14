KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two vehicle crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, near the intersection of Roxalana Road and Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar. Dispatchers say the road has been temporarily shut down, but will be cleared as soon as a wrecker tows the vehicles.

Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on the extent of their injuries or if anyone else was injured.

The Dunbar Police Department, Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.