BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 in the 5300 block of Elk River Road North in the Blue Creek area. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but their condition or the severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

One lane of the road was temporarily closed, however, dispatchers say it will reopen as soon as the wrecker clears the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.