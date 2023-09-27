UPDATE: (3 P.M. Sept. 27, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says both people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Alum Creek.

Deputies say the vehicle tipped on its side during the crash, trapping the two occupants. The KCSO says a bystander helped break the windshield to get them out of the vehicle.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, near the intersection of Childress Road and Greenview Road in Alum Creek. Dispatchers originally stated only one person was transported for medical treatment.

There is no word at this time on the conditions of the occupants.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, near the intersection of Childress Road and Greenview Road in Alum Creek.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash or extent of the patient’s injuries.

The roadway has been cleared at this time.