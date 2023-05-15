SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 74-year-old woman that was shopping in a Dollar General in Sissonville is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the store on Monday.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. They say this happened at the Dollar General in the 7700 block of Sissonville Drive.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a 74-year-old man was trying to park his pickup truck when he accidentally hit the accelerator.

The woman was trapped under fallen debris and shelving. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver was found to not be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The Dollar General in Sissonville is closed while the damages are being assessed.