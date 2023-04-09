KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:33 p.m. near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Edens Fork Road. Dispatchers say one person was taken from the scene for medical treatment, but there is no word on their condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County dispatchers say while crews on scene have not advised them of any road closures, drivers should use caution in the area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County EMS and the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department responded.