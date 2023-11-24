CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on Charleston’s West Side sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the intersection of Virginia St. W, Russell Street and W Washington Street on Charleston’s West Side.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston EMS responded to the scene. Dispatchers say the roadway is now clear.