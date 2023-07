One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on I-64E between Nitro and Cross Lanes. July 17, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: WV 511)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around around 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, near the 46-mile marker of I-64 East between Nitro and Cross Lanes.

There is no word on the condition of the person injured or what caused the crash.