INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Institute.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South.

Dispatchers say the severity of the person’s injuries are unknown.

The Nitro Police Department, Nitro and Institute fire departments and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.