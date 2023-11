DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A patient was transported Sunday evening after an accident in Dunbar involving three vehicles.

According to Metro 911, responders were called to the site of a vehicle accident on 16th Street and Fairlawn Avenue around 6:22 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and was transported to the area hospital.

The roadway was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.

Responders on scene included the Dunbar Police Department, Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha Ambulance.