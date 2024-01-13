DAWES, WV (WOWK) — One person was transported to the hospital after an accident on I-77 near Dawes Saturday.

According to Metro 911, responders were called in around 3 p.m. to the site of the crash on I-77 North by mile marker 77.5. The number of vehicles involved has not been released but one person was confirmed to have been transported for treatment.

There was also a traffic delay as a result of the accident, but it has since been cleared up.

West Virginia State Police and Kanawha County Ambulance were on scene alongside the Cabin Creek, Pratt and Chesapeake VFDs.