NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45.

Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say.

I-64W is closed at this time.