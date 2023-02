KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a one-vehicle crash with entrapment closed Childress Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 4:24 p.m.

There is no information at this time if the person is out of the car, dispatchers say.

The crash occurred near 351 Childress Road right of U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston, West Virginia, according to Metro.

First responders are still on the scene, dispatchers say.