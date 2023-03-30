CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Area Alliance announced the recipients of a grant program for existing women and minority-owned small businesses on Thursday.

Grant recipients are located within the City of Charleston, West Virginia, and received mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Funds will be used for business expansion efforts, equipment investments, inventory purchases, and marketing expenses. An independent panel selected the grant recipients and there will be one round of grants distributed in 2024 and 2025.

The 2023 grant recipients are listed below:

ABC Dance, Brianna Hickman

Just Kelly’s Hair Salon, Kelly Smoot

Karubees Jamaican Restaurant, Kerry Martin

Luxe – Cosmetic Tattoo + Beauty Lounge, Casey Morgan

Mountain Juice WV LCC, Lisa Smith

Oddbird Gifts, Naomi Bays

Phat Daddy’s, Octavia Cordon

PsychSolutions4WV, Ann Bostic

StrongRapport, Angelica Gilleran

WeBFryin Snacks, LLC, Connie Martin

The goal of the Grant Program is to help existing women and/or minority-owned small businesses located in Charleston to expand by increasing profitability.

Nicole Christian, President and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance said, “The Alliance is pleased to be providing this type of growth and development support to local small businesses. Women and minorities have traditionally faced additional hurdles when trying to access business capital. These grant funds reflect our commitment to creating opportunity and building equity in our region.”

Funding for the Grant Program is provided by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the City of Charleston, WV.