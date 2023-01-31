UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she ran away from her home in St. Albans at around 4 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KCSO says that Brooklynn has health concerns and needs medication.

Brooklynn is 5’2″ and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair with partial orange/red dye and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey/blue sweatshirt with a cartoon character on the front and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Brooklynn’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.