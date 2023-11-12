BELLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Witcher Creek area Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called about a potential shooting victim at an Exxon gas station on Witcher Creek Road in Belle around 3 a.m. After investigating, they were able to locate a teen with a gunshot wound to the leg in Chesapeake.

The teen was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries and was allegedly at a party on a strip mine property in the Witcher Creek area when the shooting occurred, the release said. No criminal charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective J.E. Wiseman or Deputy D.J. Dorsey of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by calling 304-357-0169, or submitting a tip on the KCSO website.