ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, Chief Marc Gilbert tells 13 News.

St. Albans Chief Gilbert says this happened in the area of Oak Street just after midnight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He says the teen was sitting on the tracks and did not get far enough away from the train when it came by. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Gilbert says.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. 13 News has reached out to Kanawha County Schools for comment. We will update this story when we hear from them.