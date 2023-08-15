Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been sentenced in connection to a Charleston shooting that left a man dead in August 2022, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Ja’Keith Kinnell, 18, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2023 in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old James Hambrick, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said. Kinnell was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and was initially not publicly named because he was under 18. His case was later elevated to an adult status.

The incident happened on Aug. 5, 2022, at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave in Charleston. At the time, the Charleston Police Department said witnesses told them Hambrick was leaving an apartment when two vehicles pulled up and he “exchanged words” with the occupants. According to the CPD, witnesses stated the occupants pulled out firearms and began shooting at Hambrick.

Hambrick was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.

Kinnell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.