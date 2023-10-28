CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A house fire displaced two families in Charleston Friday night.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Carte Street just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. CFD Captain David Hodges says the fire spread to a neighboring home.

Hodges tells WOWK 13 News the home that caught fire was a total loss, and the neighbors home received “significant damage and is not habitable.” The Red Cross is working to help both families, he says.

According to the fire captain, no one was injured in the fire, and the fire is believed to be accidental.