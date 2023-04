GLASGOW, WV (WOWK)—Two firefighters received medical attention after trying to knock down a fire in the Glasgow area on Thursday.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that one firefighter was dehydrated, and another was overheated at a fire on the 6700 block of East Dupont Ave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and the fire is now out. Firefighters are still searcing for hot spots.

The roadway is blocked at this time.

At least five different fire departments responded to the fire.