KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two former Holz Elementary School teacher’s aides accused of failing to report abuse in the classroom had their pretrial hearings on Wednesday in Kanawha County.

The trials for Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue were continued to July in March 2023.

Judge Maryclaire Akers accepted the pretrial diversion agreement for the two, meaning their records will be clean under certain conditions. Gibson and Perdue must cooperate with testimonies in the investigation and cannot work with children under the age of 14 for one year.

The charges stem from crimes committed by special needs teacher Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for abusing children in her classroom. Prosecutors claim Gibson and Perdue personally witnessed the abuse and did not report it as required under the law.

Kanawha County Schools fired both Gibson and Perdue, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Gibson and Perdue both pleaded not guilty to failing to report the incidents.