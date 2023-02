UPDATE (11:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one of the houses was occupied, but nobody was injured.

The other house was an abandoned structure.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire in the Clendenin area.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that two houses are on fire. The call came in around 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.