KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two people have been indicted in connection to an alleged child abduction in Dunbar, West Virginia in March.

On Aug. 3, a Kanawha County grand jury indicted David McCallister, 21, of Charleston, and Jada McCallister, 19, of Dunbar on charges connected to the alleged abduction.

Court records state David McCallister was indicted for kidnapping, aiding and abetting, soliciting a minor child via computer and failure to provide notice of registration changes by a lifetime sex offender registrant. The grand jury indicted Jada Lynn McCallister on charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting and soliciting a minor via computer.

West Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the scene in Dunbar around 11:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, following a call that a girl had possibly been abducted by a registered sex offender.

Troopers said an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been seen leaving with two suspects, a male and a female. The WVSP says the girl and the suspects were found in Dunbar a short time later. Trooper said the girl was not harmed during the incident.

According to authorities, David McCallister is already a registered sex offender due to a previous conviction of sexually abusing a 7-year-old.

They are both set to appear in court on Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Louis H. Bloom.