CINCO, WV (WOWK) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a motor accident in Cinco Sunday.

According to Metro 911, responders were called to the site of a three vehicle accident on Rattlesnake Hollow Road at Campbells Creek Drive around 11:30 a.m. Kanawha County Ambulance transported two individuals for injuries.

The road was shutdown but has since been reopened.

Besides Kanawha County Ambulance, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was on scene.