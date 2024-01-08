CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Virginia St. West. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers say two people were transported for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston EMS responded to the crash. The scene is now clear, dispatchers say.