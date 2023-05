Crash at Court Street and Quarrier Street intersection in Charleston. May 10, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been injured in a crash in downtown Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Court Street and Quarrier Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Charleston Police Department says one of the drivers was taken to the hospital.

The intersection of Court Street and Quarrier Street is closed at this time.