KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash that has part of MacCorkle Avenue shut down.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in the West Side area of Kanawha County. Dispatchers say MacCorkle Avenue is closed in that area due to the crash. there is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two vehicles were involved and that both sustained “heavy damage,” dispatchers say. Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to dispatchers. However, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on the scene.