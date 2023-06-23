CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A pair of crashes are backing up traffic on both I-64 and I-77 in Charleston this evening.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the first crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Friday, June 23, on I-64 East near the 58.4 mile-marker in Charleston. Two vehicles were involved, but no injuries have been reported at this time. According to West Virginia 511, the right eastbound lane is currently closed at the crash site.

The second crash happened just two minutes later at 5:15 p.m. at the 100 mile-marker of I-77 North. Dispatchers say this crash also involved two vehicles, and no injuries have been reported in this crash either. West Virginia 511 says the northbound left lane is closed for this crash.

There is no word on what caused either crash at this time.