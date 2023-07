Crews are working to clear the roadway after a truck rollover in Institute. (Photo Courtesy: Anthony Lewis)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are working to clear the roadway after a truck rollover in Institute.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. Friday, July 28 on 1st Avenue just east of Goff Mountain Road. Dispatchers say one lane of 1st Avenue is currently closed in each direction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the incident. There is no word on when the closed lanes will reopen at this time.