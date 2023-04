KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Both eastbound lanes of Route 60 in Quincy are shut down after a two-vehicle crash.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, near the intersection of Warrior Way and East DuPont Avenue in Quincy.

Dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s, Belle Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.