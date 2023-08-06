KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men from Guatemala are facing felony sexual assault charges after they were found with two missing teenagers in a motel room.

Hector Rocael Hernadez Recinos, 23, is charged with second-degree sexual assault and Lester Alejandro Recinos, 23, is charged with third-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual abuse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A criminal complaint said deputies received a report of two missing female minors on Saturday in the Elkview area.

The investigation led deputies to the Days Inn Motel located on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. That’s where they found a 15-year-old and 16-year-old with Hector Recinos and Lester Recinos in a motel room.

One of the teens told deputies that she had sex with Lester Recinos. According to court records, blood was found on the bedding of the motel room.

Court records also said that, during an interview with Hector Recinos, he admitted to having sex with one of the victims. That victim also told deputies that they had sexual intercourse without her consent.

Both are being held at South Central Regional Jail each on a $500,000 bond.