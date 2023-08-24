KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men from Guatemala facing felony sexual assault charges appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon.

Court documents say Hector Rocael Hernadez Recinos, 23, and Lester Alejandro Recinos, 23, are both facing charges after they were found with two missing teenagers in a motel room earlier in August.

According to court officials, when Hector Recinos appeared in court today, Aug. 24, the magistrate judge found probable cause on both of his charges, while Lester Recinos waived his preliminary hearing.

A criminal complaint said deputies received a report of two missing female minors on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Elkview area.

The investigation led deputies to the Days Inn Motel on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. That’s where they found a 15-year-old and 16-year-old with Hector Recinos and Lester Recinos in a motel room.

One of the teens allegedly told deputies that she had sex with Lester Recinos. According to court records, blood was found on the bedding of the motel room.

Court records also said that, during an interview with Hector Recinos, he allegedly admitted to having sex with one of the victims. That victim also allegedly told deputies that they had sexual intercourse without her consent.

Both are being held at South Central Regional Jail each on a $500,000 bond. The defense made a motion to reduce the bond, but the magistrate declined, saying he would let the circuit court make that decision.