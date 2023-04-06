KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two West Virginia men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that led police on a pursuit on Dec. 19, 2022.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Walnut Valley Drive in Cross Lanes on Dec. 19, 2022, after a man said he had been robbed and shot near the intersection of Doc Bailey Road and Claybank Road in Cross Lanes.

Deputies said the two men, later identified as Jonathan Cochran, 32, of Charleston, and Richard Dangott, 30, of Ravenswood, took the first handgun and fled. The second suspect then allegedly fired one round into the victim’s rear window. The complaint says the victim then got out of the vehicle and saw Cochran near the suspect vehicle before he was shot twice in the back.

Kanawha County Circut Court Judge Louis Bloom will preside over the hearing. Both men have been will answer to the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Robbery

Assault during the commission of a Felony

Use of a firearm during the commission of a Felony

Fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others

Attempted Murder

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Dangott and Cochran are scheduled to appear in court on April 13 at 11 a.m.