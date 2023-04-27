KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are on the scene of two mobile homes that caught fire on Thursday in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the fire has fully engulfed a mobile home, leaving another mobile home next to it exposed to the flames.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says the 7300 block of East DuPont Avenue is currently closed down due to the fire.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department says that both mobile homes were vacant.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.