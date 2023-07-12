CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two more defendants in a massive drug bust operation have pleaded guilty to their role in a major drug trafficking organization.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, John Paul Loudermilk, 60, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and Ryan Keith Kincaid, 46, of South Charleston pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Court records say that Loudermilk is accused of conspiring with others to help a co-defendant distribute meth to their customers. The DOJ says Loudermilk is also accused of allegedly receiving fentanyl in exchange for his assistance. Records from court say Loudermilk allegedly met the co-defendant in Charleston where he would receive around half an ounce to an ounce of meth to give to customers along with one gram of fentanyl, as well as money from the customers.

Authorities say during a search of Kincaid’s apartment in March, investigators found approximately 11 ounces of suspected cocaine, used drug packaging, a loaded pistol and more than $400,000 in cash.

The DOJ says Loudermilk’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2023. He faces at least 20 years in prison with at least three years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Kincaid’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 14, 2023, the DOJ says. He faces up to 20 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The two men are among the 30 defendants charged in an eight-month long investigation known as “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.”

In the operation, authorities seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 in cash.

The operation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug program, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

MDENT includes the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.

Those charged include Antonio Lamar Jeffries, 34, and Michael Allen Roberts, Jr., 40, both of St. Albans; Karl Lamont Funderburk, 37, of Hurricane, Mark Leslie Lively, 56, of Kenna; Scott Jeremy Savage, 46, of Nitro; Ryan Keith Kincaid, 46, of South Charleston; Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, Virginia; and Tres Avery Davis, 34, Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, Deayria Eyshay Willis, 24, John Paul Loudermilk, 60, Timothy Allen Loudermilk, 63, Keith Royal Goode-Harper, 31, Nicole Leigh Fierbaugh, 44, Latesha Lashae Nappier, 29, Jeremy Rayshad Walker, 34, Charles Norman Pannell, 43, and Les Van Bumpus, 34, all of Charleston.

14 of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and the indictment attributes 500 grams or more of meth to Jeffries, Davis, McCauly, Robert, and Snead. It also attributes 50 grams or more to Funderburk. Six of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and six of them were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Alexandria Jasmine Estep, 21, and Robert Dewayne Miller, 35, both of Charleston; and Perry Johnson, Jr., 29, and Dashounieque Lashay Wright, 26, both of Detroit, Michigan, were charged in a separate one-count federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Eight other people were previously indicted as part of this operation: Jasper Wemh, 38, Justin Allen Bowen, 40, Richard Allen Bowen, 62, Kimberly Dawn Legg, 49, Larry Wayne Legg, 55, and Stanley Aaron Burkes, 62, all of Charleston; McKenzie Bowen, also known as McKenzie Myers, 24, of Belle; and Nicholas Bradford Confere, 35, of Mammoth.