CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have pleaded guilty to their role in a major drug trafficking organization.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Allen Roberts Jr., 40, of St. Albans pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine. His co-defendant, Les Van Bumpus, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Roberts’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison with five years to a lifetime of supervised release as well as a $10 million fine, according to the DOJ. Court records say Bumpus’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023, and he fases a maximum of 20 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

According to court records, Roberts is accused of conspiring with others between November 2022 and March 2023 to distribute quantities of meth, which he purchased from another co-defendant. Roberts allegedly admitted to paying approximately $2,000 for a pound of meth from the co-defendant. Court records say about two weeks before his March 15, 2023, arrest, the co-defendant delivered 50 pounds of meth to Roberts, which he allegedly admitted he intended to resell.

The DOJ says Bumpus is accused of conspiring to distribute a drug between December 2022 and March 2023 while living in Dunbar. He allegedly says at the time he believed was heroin, but has since learned was actually fentanyl, according to the DOJ. Court records say Bumpus bought the fentanyl from a co-defendant. When law enforcement searched his Dunbar residence on March 22, 2023, they found approximately 89 grams of fentanyl as well as a pistol.

The two men are among the 30 defendants charged in an eight-month long investigation known as “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.”

In the operation, authorities seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 in cash.

The operation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug program, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

MDENT includes the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.

Those charged include Antonio Lamar Jeffries, 34, and Michael Allen Roberts, Jr., 40, both of St. Albans; Karl Lamont Funderburk, 37, of Hurricane, Mark Leslie Lively, 56, of Kenna; Scott Jeremy Savage, 46, of Nitro; Ryan Keith Kincaid, 46, of South Charleston; Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, Virginia; and Tres Avery Davis, 34, Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, Deayria Eyshay Willis, 24, John Paul Loudermilk, 60, Timothy Allen Loudermilk, 63, Keith Royal Goode-Harper, 31, Nicole Leigh Fierbaugh, 44, Latesha Lashae Nappier, 29, Jeremy Rayshad Walker, 34, Charles Norman Pannell, 43, and Les Van Bumpus, 34, all of Charleston.

14 of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and the indictment attributes 500 grams or more of meth to Jeffries, Davis, McCauly, Robert, and Snead. It also attributes 50 grams or more to Funderburk. Six of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and six of them were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Alexandria Jasmine Estep, 21, and Robert Dewayne Miller, 35, both of Charleston; and Perry Johnson, Jr., 29, and Dashounieque Lashay Wright, 26, both of Detroit, Michigan, were charged in a separate one-count federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Eight other people were previously indicted as part of this operation: Jasper Wemh, 38, Justin Allen Bowen, 40, Richard Allen Bowen, 62, Kimberly Dawn Legg, 49, Larry Wayne Legg, 55, and Stanley Aaron Burkes, 62, all of Charleston; McKenzie Bowen, also known as McKenzie Myers, 24, of Belle; and Nicholas Bradford Confere, 35, of Mammoth.