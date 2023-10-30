CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection to a break in at a maintenance building.

According to the SCPD, the two male suspects are accused of breaking into a maintenance building located in South Charleston on Oct. 26, 2023. Police say the suspects allegedly stole several tools from the building.

The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two male suspects in a breaking and entering in South Charleston on Oct. 26, 2023. (Photos Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is asked to contact SCPD Detective J.T. Paxton at 304-744-5951 Ext 104 or call anonymously at 304-744-6521.