KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Dunbar exit in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 4:20 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They say one person was possibly thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

Traffic is being diverted to the Institute exit, dispatchers say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Institue Volunteer Fire Department, the Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.